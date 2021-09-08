Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $251.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $280.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.60.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $221.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.72 and a 200 day moving average of $240.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.