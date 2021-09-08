Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,260 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,367,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,264,000 after purchasing an additional 151,217 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 23.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 59.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

V.F. stock opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

