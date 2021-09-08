Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $137,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 81.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HRB stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

