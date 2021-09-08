Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 54.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 416,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 147,362 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $76,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

