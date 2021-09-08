Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth about $466,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.