Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PACCAR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 20.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 38.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average of $89.63. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

