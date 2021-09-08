Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,976 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

