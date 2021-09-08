American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.8% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 67,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 51.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,760,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.