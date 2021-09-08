American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,781 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of OrthoPediatrics worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,262 shares of company stock valued at $774,740. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KIDS opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.69. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.