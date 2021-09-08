American Century Companies Inc. Sells 992,370 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 992,370 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

