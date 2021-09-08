American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.25 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.28% of Commercial Metals worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

