American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,178 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Royal Gold worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,094,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Royal Gold by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $134.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.57.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.