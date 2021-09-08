American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Alcoa worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 25.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 18.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $590,000.

Shares of AA opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $48.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

