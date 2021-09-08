Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,509.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,463.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,322.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

