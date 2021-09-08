Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.33

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 44469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWCMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Alumina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

