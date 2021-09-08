Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $4,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $449.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.59 and a twelve month high of $450.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.81 and its 200-day moving average is $349.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

