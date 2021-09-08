Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,472 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COG. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

