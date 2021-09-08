Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 192,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average of $225.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

