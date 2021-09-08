Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $251,000 Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

