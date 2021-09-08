Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 22 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $924.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $901.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $839.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

