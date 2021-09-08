AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. United Bank boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Apple by 28.0% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 58,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 84,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

