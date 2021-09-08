Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $23,030,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $188.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

