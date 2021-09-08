Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALSN stock remained flat at $$37.13 during trading on Wednesday. 7,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.