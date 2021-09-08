Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALSN stock remained flat at $$37.13 during trading on Wednesday. 7,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.