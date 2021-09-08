Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 50,560 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 163,666 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFS shares. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.20 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

