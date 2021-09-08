Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of HMN Financial worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMNF. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 270,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90,536 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 1,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMNF opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. HMN Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

