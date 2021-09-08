Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,670,000 after purchasing an additional 420,036 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 180,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $3,790,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NYSE NX opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $740.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.