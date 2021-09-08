Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $680,000 Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Vaxcyte worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 907.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,771 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Vaxcyte by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vaxcyte by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vaxcyte news, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $120,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,109.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,120 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

