Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,070 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 336,502 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. 3,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,037. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

