Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.23

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 10103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Alight alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($33.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter.

Alight Company Profile (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.