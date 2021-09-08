Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,047 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $86,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $207.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

