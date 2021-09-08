Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 84,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 321,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aleafia Health from $7.06 to $5.81 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

