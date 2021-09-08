Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.39

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 6166984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Alcoa by 83.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.