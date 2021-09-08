Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0863 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $272.50 million and $123.27 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00291692 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00151263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00174188 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

