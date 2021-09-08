Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.45. 28,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 71,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKZOY shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

