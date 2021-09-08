Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

AKAM stock opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

