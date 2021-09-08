Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Upgraded to Buy by DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 8.80 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AICAF. HSBC raised shares of Air China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air China from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of Air China stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

