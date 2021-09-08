Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger Sells 801 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,898,000 after acquiring an additional 308,910 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.