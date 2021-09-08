agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Down to $35.48

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.48, but opened at $34.20. agilon health shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 2,541 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $302,722,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $244,380,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

