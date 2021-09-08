Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) dropped 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 2,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 168,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

AGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.16.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

