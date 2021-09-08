Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.280-$4.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.29 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.77.

NYSE A traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.15. 11,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,066. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

