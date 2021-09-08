Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.72. 64,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,328. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

