Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.61.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.80. 49,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,405. The stock has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.66. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $344.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

