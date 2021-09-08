Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,076 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 157,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,038. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

