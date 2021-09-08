AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Head-To-Head Review

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AFC Gamma and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 1 0 3.00

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $26.45, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%. Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.09%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than AFC Gamma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 68.89 $4.31 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.99 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -8.28

AFC Gamma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats AFC Gamma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

