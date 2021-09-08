Aeternity (AE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.02 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $45.42 million and $5.02 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00022522 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,992,650 coins and its circulating supply is 343,171,706 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

