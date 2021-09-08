Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,716 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

