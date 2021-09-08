Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

