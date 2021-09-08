Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.78% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $140,000.

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $81.22.

