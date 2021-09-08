Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,236 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,444,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,286.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 142,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 117,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

