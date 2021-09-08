Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as low as C$0.90. Adventus Mining shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 38,900 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADZN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Adventus Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

